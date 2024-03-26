Qatar-based Commercial Bank has launched $750 million in U.S. dollar denominated bonds maturing in 2029, an arranging bank document showed on Tuesday.

The spread was set at 125 basis points over U.S. Treasuries, tighter than earlier guidance of 150 bps, the document said.

The lender received $1.80 billion in orders for the bond sale, which is expected to be priced later in the day, the document added.

BofA Securities, Emirates NBD Capital, HSBC, Mashreq, MUFG And Standard Chartered Bank were working on the deal as joint lead managers and joint bookrunners, the document said.

Earlier this month, Doha Bank, majority owned by the Qatar Investment Authority, raised $500 million from a 5-year bond sale.

(Reporting by Mohammad Edrees)