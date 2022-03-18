The Capital Market Authority is organising a seminar on Monday, March 21, 2022 that will showcase Morocco’s experience in the regulation of sustainable green financing – funding broadly based on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) principles. The forum will be held at the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI).

The seminar is part of preparations being made by the Authority to authorise and regulate financial products that support the growth of a future green economy in the Sultanate of Oman as advocated by Oman Vision 2040. Through the eventual introduction of such green financing products, the CMA plans to support the growth of the capital market underpinned by the principles of sustainability and accountability.

The Moroccan Capital Market Authority will present a paper on the regulatory frameworks for the regulation of green financing, the green market and its contribution in channelling investments towards economic activities that support economic growth in alignment with environmental sustainability and climate mitigation.

Global green financing has witnessed rapid growth during the past decade amid a proliferation of new financing instruments such as green bonds, green loans, green investment funds, green insurance and green Sukuk.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).