Abu Dhabi sovereign investor Mubadala expects to raise between $500 million and $750 million from the sale of its 10-year dollar Formosa bonds, fixed-income news service IFR reported on Thursday.

The guidance for the debt offering was tightened to 80/85 basis points (bps) over U.S. Treasuries from initial guidance of around 110 bps after demand topped $3.3 billion, the IFR report said.

