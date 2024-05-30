Indian government bond yields ended marginally lower on Thursday as U.S. Treasury yields eased slightly during Asian hours, while investors await results of the country's elections due next week.

India's benchmark 10-year yield ended at 6.9966%, following its previous close of 7.0129%.

"Local markets are showing resilience and have not reacted to the recent rise in U.S. yields, while market is awaiting the major event in form of election results, with expectations of a continuity in government," Vijay Sharma, senior executive vice president at PNB Gilts.

The 10-year U.S. yield eased below 4.60% during Asia hours after rising on Tuesday as commentary from Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari prompted a further reduction in bets of rate cuts.

Bets of a rate cut in September have eased to 47% from 58% in the previous week, according to CME FedWatch Tool.

Likely purchases from a large investor also aided investor sentiment, traders said.

India's government bought back bonds worth 51.11 billion rupees ($613.7 million) maturing within this financial year, against target of 400 billion rupees, in what was its fourth such attempt in as many weeks.

It has already bought back securities worth around 230 billion rupees so far, and reduced the supply of Treasury bills by 600 billion rupees till the end of June, as it sits on surplus cash.

Traders now await results of the country's general election due on June 4, while the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision is due on June 7, with the central bank expected to maintain status quo on interest rates. ($1 = 83.2820 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Varun H K)