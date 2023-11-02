PHOTO
DUBAI - Egypt sold almost $500 million (75 billion yen) in 5-year Samurai bonds with average yield of 1.5%, Egyptian finance ministry said in a statement on Thursday.
(Reporting by Ahmed Elimam and Nafisa Eltahir Editing by Tomasz Janowski)
