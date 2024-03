Doha Bank, majority owned by Qatar Investment Authority, launched a $500 million bond sale, according to an arranging bank document seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

The bonds were launched at 130 basis points (bps) over U.S. Treasuries, down from the initial price guidance of around 160 bps over the same benchmark earlier in the day, the document showed.

(Reporting by Shamsuddin Mohd, Editing by Louise Heavens)