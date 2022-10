LONDON - Euro-denominated bonds issued by Credit Suisse dropped to record lows on Monday, reflecting market concern about the group as it finalises a restructuring programme due to be announced on Oct. 27.

The embattled lender's longer-dated bonds suffered the sharpest declines. The 2032 and 2033 issues dropped more than 5 cents to trade at 71.6 cents in the euro and 54.2 cents in the euro respectively, Tradeweb data showed.

