The Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait (BBK) , which is majority owned by the governments of Kuwait and Bahrain, has hired banks to arrange investor calls ahead of planned sale of five-year bonds, an arranging bank document showed on Monday.

The lender has picked Bank ABC, Citi, Emirates NBD Capital, First Abu Dhabi Bank, J.P. Morgan, Mashreq and SICO as joint lead managers and joint bookrunners, the document said.

The investor meetings are scheduled to start from May 27 and will be followed by a benchmark-sized five-year bond sale under BBK's $2 billion euro medium-term note programme, the document added.

(Reporting by Mohammad Edrees Editing by David Goodman )