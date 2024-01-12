Abu Dhabi – Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) welcomed the secondary listing of USD- and AED-denominated bonds by Mubadala Investment Company through its issuing entity Mamoura Diversified Global Holding (MDGH) on 9 January 2024, according to a press release.

The listings amounted to $4.50 billion and AED 750 million bonds, which included Mubadala’s highly oversubscribed debut green bond as well as its inaugural dirham-denominated bond, the first such dirham bond by a corporate in the UAE.

Meanwhile, the listing of the green bond marked the seventh listing of a green debt instrument on ADX.

CEO of ADX, Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, said: “The strong interest in this listing demonstrates the confidence that investors have in the UAE's thriving capital markets.”

Alnuaim added: “At ADX, we are committed to providing a robust and dynamic platform for companies like Mubadala to achieve their capital raising and investment objectives.”

From his side, Mubadala’s Chief Financial Officer, Carlos Obeid, said: “This remarkable achievement strongly aligns with the government’s strategic economic vision and objective of diversifying the economy of Abu Dhabi and making it globally integrated. It also underscores the resilience and dynamism of Abu Dhabi’s ever evolving Capital Markets.”

Obeid concluded: “We recognise the significant role that the ADX plays in fostering economic development in Abu Dhabi and we are immensely proud to be contributing to the vibrancy and robustness of our financial markets through these new listings, which builds on our first ADX listing back in 2021.”

In 2020, Mubadala’s MDGH guaranteed the listing of $4 billion medium-term notes that were issued by MDGH GMTN B.V. on ADX over three tranches.

