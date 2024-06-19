The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) today announced the listing of bonds issued by the Abu Dhabi government worth US$5 billion.

The exchange said in a circular today that the listing will be in three tranches, starting on Friday, 21st June.

According to the pricing terms list, the first tranche will be for bonds worth US$1.75 billion with a fixed rate of 4.875 percent maturing in 2029, while the second tranche will be for bonds worth US$1.5 billion with a fixed rate of 5 percent maturing in 2034, and the third tranche will be for bonds worth US$1.75 billion with a fixed rate of 5.5 percent maturing in 2054.