The UAE's third-largest lender Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank has launched $750 million in perpetual non-call 5.5-year bonds, an arranging bank document showed on Monday.

The lender has set the spread at 8%, tightened from initial price guidance of 8.625% released earlier the day after orders topped $4 billion, the document said.

Pricing of the dollar-denominated Additional Tier 1 capital instrument is expected later in the day, according to the document.

