The main index of Dubai Financial Market (DFM) showed a positive performance on Tuesday after rising by 27.40 (0.61%) to 4,434.06 points.

The trading value hit AED 320.96 million through the exchange of 117.86 million shares.

Emaar Properties witnessed the highest turnover with AED 66.90 million, while GFH Financial Group dominated the trading volume with 24.92 million shares.

Al Salam Bank - Sudan topped the risers with 3%, while International Financial Advisors Holding (IFA) headed the fallers with 10%.

Likewise, the benchmark index of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) ended the session higher by 0.075% at 9,460.83 points.

ADX’s turnover amounted to AED 1.45 billion through the exchange of 374.87 million shares, while the market cap value reached AED 2.89 trillion.

Apex Investment, which posted the highest turnover of AED 443.98 million, was the most active stock with 109.27 million shares.

Aram Group advanced the gainers with 8.64%, while Hayah Insurance led the fallers with 9.42%.

