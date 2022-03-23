Riyadh – Tabuk Cement Company has posted a year-on-year (YoY) drop of 65.56% in net profits after Zakat and tax at SAR 17.76 million in 2021, compared to SAR 51.58 million.

Revenues reached SAR 228.53 million last year, down 17.33% from SAR 276.45 million in 2020, according to a bourse filing on Tuesday.

The earnings per share (EPS) declined to SAR 0.20 in 2021 from SAR 0.57 in 2020.

In the first nine months (9M) of 2021, Tabuk Cement registered net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 17.42 million, lower by 55% YoY than SAR 38.92 million.

