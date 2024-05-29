Riyadh - Yaqeen Capital Company settled the final price for its initial public offering (IPO) on the Parallel Market (Nomu) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) at SAR 40 per share.

Alinma Investment Company, the financial advisor for the IPO, indicated that the transaction was covered by 105.07%, according to a bourse disclosure.

Yaqeen Capital intends to offer 3 million ordinary shares, representing 20% of its total shares.

Meanwhile, Alinma Investment will finalise the required procedures with Tadawul and then determine the date for the listing of the company’s shares.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

