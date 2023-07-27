Riyadh – The Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) listed the shares of Professional Medical Expertise Company (ProMedEx) on the Parallel Market (Nomu) on 26 July 2023, according to a bourse statement.

Tadawul noted that ProMedEx’s stock is traded under the symbol 9574 with daily and static price fluctuation limits of +/- 30% and +/- 10%, respectively.

It is worth mentioning that Saudi Fransi Capital was the financial advisor and lead manager for ProMedEx’s initial public offering (IPO).

The company offered 1.05 million shares, which equal 30% of its current share capital, at a price of SAR 68 per share.

ProMedEx is a medical devices distributor based in the Saudi Arabian market and was established in 2010 as a Saudi joint stock.

