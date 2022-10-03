The Saudi Egyptian Investment Co., a subsidiary of the Saudi Public Investment Fund, has acquired 34% stake in Egypt’s omnichannel retailer and consumer finance platform B.TECH.

The minority stake was sold by investment firm Development Partners International's African Development Partners II, the firm said in a statement on Monday.

While the statement didn't reveal financial details of the transaction, Asharq Business reported on Sunday citing sources, that the deal was worth $150 million.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Daniel Luiz)

