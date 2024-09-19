Riyadh – The Capital Market Authority (CMA) greenlighted the requests of two companies to trade their shares on the Parallel Market (Nomu) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul).

Shmoh Almadi Company and Al Battal Factory for Chemical Industries Company plan to float 1.40 million shares and 670,000 shares, respectively.

Shmoh Almadi will list 14.89% of its capital, while Al Battal Factory for Chemical Industries will trade 20.09%.

It is worth indicating that the two approvals were granted on 18 September 2024, according to bourse disclosures.

Earlier this month, the CMA approved the Nomu listing of three Saudi companies.

