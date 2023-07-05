Qatar - Aamal Company has announced that its fully-owned subsidiary, Aamal Services, signified its intention to start negotiations to acquire Maintenance Management Solutions (MMS), a fully-owned subsidiary of Al Faisal Holding.

MMS is one of the leading local providers of facilities management, offering integrated facilities management services including preventive and corrective maintenance services, management of hard and soft services, and value-added engineering services.

MMS also provides MEP maintenance, engineering solutions, energy management, HVAC systems, and landscaping, in addition to several other services.

Rashid bin Ali al-Mansouri, CEO of Aamal Company, said: “Aamal’s growth strategy is based on two main pillars: the development of the company’s existing activities and the establishment of innovative new activities.

“As MMS is a leading facilities management company in Qatar, its inclusion in our portfolio would be an exciting addition to Aamal Services and a new source of revenue. We look forward to completing this acquisition, which is a great opportunity to support the further diversification of Aamal Services, enhancing its position as a preferred partner for leading companies in this field.”

