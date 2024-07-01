The board of directors of Saudi Arabia’s Kingdom Holding Company (KHC) has re-appointed Prince Alwaleed bin Talal as Chairman until June 4, 2027.

Lama Al-Sulaiman was re-elected as Deputy Chairman, the company said in a statement published on the Saudi stock exchange.

The new board members were elected during the ordinary general meeting held on June 3.

In May 2024, Prince Alwaleed and KHC doubled down on Elon Musk, emerging as backers of the tech billionaire’s start-up, xAI.

(Editing by Seban Scaria seban.scaria@lseg.com)