Abu Dhabi – Palms Sports has completed the acquisition of an 80% stake in Yas Physiotherapy Center, a musculoskeletal and sports injury treatment and rehabilitation clinic.

The acquisition aligns with the ADX-listed company’s investment strategy to expand its investments into new segments and verticals, according to a press release.

Palms Sports is committed to bolstering its portfolio with assets that provide significant value and growth potential for stakeholders as well as shareholders.

Furthermore, the transaction anchors Palms Sports’ presence in the healthcare industry and backs its long-term plans of contributing to the well-being of the community.

Fouad Darwish, CEO of Palms Sports, commented: “The acquisition of Yas Physiotherapy Center is complementary to Palms Sports’ core business of sports training.”

“By integrating a specialized physical therapy clinic into our operations, we will offer a more comprehensive suite of services to our stakeholders and partners, promoting holistic health and peak physical condition,” Darwish added.

At the beginning of 2024, Palms Sports secured contracts valued at AED 282.70 million with Emirates Schools Establishment (ESE).

