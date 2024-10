Shein's UK unit made 1.55 billion pounds ($2.03 billion) in revenue and a profit before tax of 24.4 million pounds for 2023, the online fast-fashion group disclosed in a document on Tuesday ahead of its planned listing on the London Stock Exchange. ($1 = 0.7638 pounds)

(Reporting by Prerna Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)