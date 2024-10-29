A frontline real estate and hospitality group, Halden McCall PLC has announced that its application for the listing of N11.98 billion ordinary shares by Introduction on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) has been approved.

With this approval, the company’s 3. 122 billion ordinary shares of 50 kobo at N3.84 per share, totalling N11.98 billion, will be listed on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, on the Main Board of NGX.

A statement from the company indicates that the listing will be followed by the company’s presentation of the facts behind the listing at the NGX.

A unique event where newly quoted companies unfold their current status and future plans to securities dealers, popularly called stockbrokers, as part of post-listing information dissemination to the market.

Listing by Introduction implies that Halden McCall has complied with all the listing requirements of NGX. This significant milestone underscores the company’s commitment to transparency, corporate governance, and investor confidence.

The company was introduced to NGX by Finmal Finance Services Limited and Chartwell Securities, capital market consultants and stockbrokers, respectively.

“The upcoming listing of our company’s shares on NGX is a milestone. We are thrilled to join the NGX community of prestigious companies.

“The listing shall enhance our ability to provide our shareholders with liquidity and accessibility. It will also enable us to tap into the capital market and drive growth and expansion,” said Dr Edward Akinlade, the Group Managing Director.

Halden McCall, which owns the popular Suru Express Hotels brands and Suru Homes brand in West Africa, is reputed as a major player in the emerging markets in Africa.

The company is the owner of prime properties in many areas of the neighbourhood for development. In the medium term, the group wants to develop a further 45 budget hotels under the Suru Express Brand and 100 units of affordable residential estate to support the Federal Government’s drive for housing for all.

Incorporated on March 27th, 2012, as a private limited company with a focus on real estate business, the company has successfully developed and marketed luxury residential apartments in the upper neighbourhood of Ikeja GRA, an upper-class segment of the Lagos metropolitan area.

