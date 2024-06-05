Most stock markets in the Gulf tracked Asian peers higher in early trading on Wednesday after softer U.S. labor market data reaffirmed expectations of an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve in September.

Data on Tuesday showed that U.S. job openings fell to their lowest level in more than three years in April, signaling an easing in labor market tightness.

Most Gulf currencies are pegged to the dollar, and any U.S. monetary policy change is usually followed by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

The Abu Dhabi benchmark index was up 0.2%, with the conglomerate International Holding Company adding 0.6% and First Abu Dhabi Bank, the UAE's largest lender, gaining 1%.

Dubai's benchmark stock index edged up 0.1%, aided by gains in finance, real estate and consumer discretionary sectors, with Mashreqbank rising 1% and Emaar Properties adding 0.5%.

Meanwhile, capacity constraints weighed on non-oil business activity in the United Arab Emirates in May with output growth at its slowest in 16 months, a survey showed on Wednesday.

The Qatari benchmark index rose 0.2%, supported by a 1.2% rise in Industries Qatar and a 0.8% gain in Qatar Gas Transport.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index slipped 0.7%, dragged down by losses in all sectors. Saudi Arabian Mining dropped 1.7% and ACWA Power slid 2.4%.

However, shares of Dr Soliman Abdel Kader Fakeeh Hospital rose 10% to 63.20 riyals compared with its IPO price of 57.5 riyals per share in its market debut.

