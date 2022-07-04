Cairo – The ordinary general meeting (OGM) of Juhayna Food Industries has approved a cash dividend distribution of EGP 0.35 per share for 2021.

The cash dividend payout aggregates at a total value of EGP 329.49 million, according to a bourse filing on Sunday.

It is noteworthy to mention that during the first quarter (Q1) of 2022, Juhayna achieved a consolidated net profit after tax worth EGP 142 million, higher by 15.5% than EGP 123 million in Q1-21.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).