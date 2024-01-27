NEW DELHI, Jan 27 (Reuters) - India's Yes Bank said third-quarter net profit more than quadrupled, helped by a drop in loan-loss provisions and healthy growth in lending, but the result still fell short of market expectations.

The Mumbai-based private lender's standalone net profit rose to 2.31 billion rupees ($27.8 million) in the three months ended Dec. 31, it said on Saturday. That was up from 515.20 million rupees in the same period a year earlier.

Analysts, on average, had expected a net profit of 3.43 billion rupees, according to LSEG data.

Provisions and contingencies fell to 5.55 billion rupees from 8.45 billion rupees a year earlier.

Yes Bank took a sharp hit on its third-quarter profit last year, as it set aside more provisions on its balance sheet after transferring bad loans to private equity firm J.C. Flowers.

Its net interest income, the difference between the interest earned on loans and that paid to depositors, rose 2.33% to 20.17 billion rupees.

The net interest margin, a key indicator of a bank's profitability, fell to 2.4% from 2.50% a year earlier, and the 2.30% reported in the prior quarter.

Most Indian private lenders, including HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, have reported a drop in lending margins for the fiscal third quarter as deposits got re-priced higher amid tightened banking system liquidity.

Yes Bank's net advances grew 11.8% on year to 2.18 trillion rupees ($26.23 billion), led by retail loans, while deposits rose 13.2%.

Its gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio was at 2% at the end of December, unchanged from the end of the previous quarter.

Shares of Yes Bank ended 0.8% higher on Thursday ahead of the results. Friday was a public holiday in India. ($1 = 83.1150 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Siddhi Nayak and Manoj Kumar; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Kim Coghill)