Cairo – ZeTa-Investment and Trading acquired a 3.50% stake in Mansoura Poultry at a value of EGP 16.75 million.

ZeTa-Investment purchased 14.25 million shares in the EGX-listed firm at an average price of EGP 1.17 per share, according to a bourse filing.

MEGA Investments Brokerage was the broker for the transaction that was executed on 15 April 2024.

Last year, Mansoura Poultry registered EGP 107.22 million in net profit after tax, against net losses valued at EGP 33.81 million in 2022.

Revenues hiked year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 497.53 million in 2023 from EGP 143.36 million.

