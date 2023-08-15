E-finance for Digital and Financial Investments (EFIH) reported a 49.76% year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated net profit excluding minority interest for the first half (H1) of 2023, according to the financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on August 15th.

Consolidated net profit attributable to the parent company reached EGP 718.369 million in H1 2023, compared to EGP 479.674 million in the corresponding half of last year.

Revenues surged to EGP 1.735 billion during the January-June period of 2023, compared to EGP 1.261 billion during the same period in 2022.

As per the standalone financial statement, the company has registered a net profit after tax of EGP 390.223 million during the first six months of this year, compared to EGP 221.215 million H1 2022.

Founded in 2005, e-finance is the first fintech platform in Egypt and a leading digital payment infrastructure developer.

