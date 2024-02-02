Investment bank and asset manager Shuaa Capital has denied rumours that it is to de-list from Dubai Financial Market (DFM).

A statement said: “With reference to the recent news about Shuaa Capital PSC going private and the intention of the company’s board of directors to delist it from the Dubai Financial Market, the board wishes to confirm that all such rumours are unfounded.”

The statement said a capital restructuring plan is in progress and shareholders will be informed about developments by February 14th, along with the disclosure of unaudited 2023 full year results.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Seban Scaria)

