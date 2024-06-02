Dice Sport and Casual Wear (DSCW) posted a 613.38% year-on-year (YoY) surge in consolidated profit attributable to the parent company in the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, recording EGP 118.006 million, compared to EGP 16.541 million, according to financial statements filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on June 2nd.

Net consolidated sales surged to EGP 993.403 million in Q1 2024 from EGP 689.294 million in Q1 2023.

As for standalone financials, the company reported a net profit after tax of EGP 111.316 million in the three-month period ended March, compared to EGP 18.615 million in the same period a year earlier.

Dice is an Egypt-based company engaged in the casual wear garments and textile industry.

The company manufactures and distributes ready-made casual wear made of pure and mixed cotton, polyester, and viscose fabrics in different types, as well as other knitting products.

