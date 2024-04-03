Abu Dhabi ADX-listed fleet operator Easy Lease Motorcycle Rental PJSC has acquired a 60% stake in United Trans, a mobility solutions provider and a subsidiary of Alserkal Group of Companies.

The acquisition opens "new avenues for growth domestically and internationally," Easy Lease said in a disclosure on Wednesday.

It did not disclose the value of the transaction.

Easy Lease is a subsidiary of UAE conglomerate International Holding Company (IHC). Late last year, it acquired a 60% stake in Ripe, which offers a range of services, including container and commercial kiosk rentals, food trucks. Prior to that it acquired a 60% stake in UAE-based Fully Charged, a provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Daniel Luiz)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com