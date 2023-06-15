ABUJA - Nigeria's naira hit a new record low of 790 to the dollar on the official market on Thursday, Refinitiv data showed, after the central bank devalued the currency by more than a third in the previous session.

The central bank said in a statement after the end of trading in New York on Wednesday that all transactions would now take place at what is known as its Investors and Exporters (I&E) window and re-introduced the "willing buyer, willing seller" model.

Its sovereign dollar-denominated bonds extended the previous session's gains on Thursday, after the central bank removed currency restrictions and pushed to unify exchange rates.

(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)