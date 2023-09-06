MUMBAI - The Indian rupee dropped to the lowest in more than 10 months, tracking broad losses on Asian peers and on oil price worries.

The rupee fell to 83.1800 to the U.S. dollar from 83.04 in the previous session.

Asian currencies declined following a further rise in U.S. Treasury yields.

The 10-year U.S. yield climbed to 4.26% on bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve will hold rates higher for longer.

The onshore Chinese yuan dropped to a 10-month low, before paring losses after intervention from state-run banks.

Meanwhile, Brent crude was at $89.76, having reached the highest since November 2022 during the New York trading session on Tuesday.

