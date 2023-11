CAIRO - Egypt will auction 645 million euros ($692 million) in one-year Treasury bills on Monday, the central bank said on Sunday.

The bills will replace 699.2 million euros in maturing bills that were sold last year at an average yield of 2.3%.

The auction will be settled on Tuesday, Nov. 7, and the bills will mature on Nov. 5, 2024, the bank said. ($1 = 0.9321 euros)

