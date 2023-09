NEW YORK - The U.S. dollar pared losses against the euro on Wednesday, after the U.S. Federal Reserve held interest rates steady but stiffened its hawkish stance with a further rate increase projected by the end of the year.

The euro was 0.06% higher against the dollar at $1.06855. Against the yen, the dollar was 0.1% higher at 148.01 yen.

