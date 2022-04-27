US Ambassador to Jordan Henry T. Wooster noted the importance of US-Jordanian trade as part of the resilience of Jordanian food supply chains in his remarks as the guest of honour at the Shaban Group for Food Industries’ charity iftar on Tuesday.

The iftar, hosted in cooperation with USA Rice, hosted more than 300 orphans at the Children's Museum, representing several orphan care agencies, including Mabarrat Um Al Hussein, according to a US embassy statement.

Wooster congratulated the Shaban Group and USA Rice for hosting the orphans and affirmed the US commitment to Jordanian food security.

In his remarks, the ambassador highlighted the importance of trade between Jordan and the US in strengthening the resilience of Jordan’s food supply networks.

“Companies such as Shaban, and Jordan’s entire private sector, play a key role in strengthening trade ties between our two countries, which supports the Government of Jordan in achieving its food security goals. The private sector must be the basis of social and economic prosperity for all Jordanians,” Wooster said.

The ceremony included gifts and several interactive, educational and entertainment activities for the children. CEO of Shaban Group Azmi Shaban affirmed that the sponsorship of the iftar event “is an extension of the group’s philosophy of giving back to various sectors of society, in support of Jordan’s food needs, serving all members of the community, especially children”, the statement said.

Guests at the iftar included Nader Dahabi, former prime minister, Yousif Al Shamali, Industry, Trade and Supply Minister, Saleh Kharabsheh, Energy Minister, Fathi Jaghbeer, Jordan Chamber of Industry Chairman and Senator Issa Murad.

USA Rice is the global advocate for US rice farmers, millers, merchants and allied businesses, including those exporting rice to Jordan. US-origin rice has been present in the Jordanian market for over 40 years. It makes up approximately 40 per cent of the total rice imports in the country and has become the most popular rice variety in Jordan. It is imported by numerous local companies and used daily in Jordanian households, according to the statement.

