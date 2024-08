TOKYO: Japan's Agency for Natural Resources and Energy reported that Japan's oil imports from the UAE in June amounted to 25.84 million barrels, representing 41.3 percent of total imports.

In June, Japan imported approximately 62.54 million barrels of oil, of which 96.4 percent, or 60.26 million barrels, came from four other Arab countries beside the UAE: Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, and Oman.