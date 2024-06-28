DUBAI: Saudi Arabia has issued a tender to buy 595,000 metric tons of wheat for arrival from September through December, the General Food Security Authority (GFSA) said on Thursday.

The deadline for submissions of price offers in the tender is Friday, June 28, a GFSA statement said.

European traders said results are expected on Monday July 1.

Hard milling wheat of 12.5% protein is sought in 10 consignments with 180,000 tons each to the ports of Jeddah, Yanbu and Dammam, plus 55,000 tons to Jizan, the GFSA said. (Reporting by Tala Ramadan, additional reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg Editing by David Goodman/Mark Heinrich)



