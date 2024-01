SINGAPORE - Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia on Sunday lowered the February price of its flagship Arab Light crude to Asian customers to the lowest level in 27 months, people familiar with the matter said.

Saudi Aramco slashed the official selling price (OSP) for February-loading Arab Light to Asia by $2 a barrel from January to $1.50 a barrel over Oman/Dubai quotes, the sources said.

(Reporting by Muyu Xu; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)