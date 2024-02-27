The Israeli natural gas supplies to Egypt and Jordan went up by 25% year on year (YoY) in 2023, despite being shortly disrupted over the Hamas-Israel war, Reuters reported, citing Israel's Energy Minister Eli Cohen.

“The dramatic growth in natural gas exports to Egypt and Jordan proves just how much the natural gas market is a strategic asset for Israel and helps regional stability,” Cohen said in a statement.

Operated by Chevron along with two Israeli partners, the offshore Leviathan field produced 6.29 billion cubic meters (bcm) for Egypt and 2.71 bcm for Jordan, he added.

Meanwhile, exports from the Tamar field amounted to 2.56 bcm, with most supplied to Egypt.

Furthermore, Cohen pointed out that Israel is considering the possibility of scaling up exports to supply Europe, either via Egyptian liquefaction plants or by establishing local facilities.

