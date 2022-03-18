The International Energy Agency (IEA) on Friday unveiled a 10-point plan to reduce oil use focused mostly on reducing transportation as Russia's invasion of Ukraine deepens concerns about supply.

Meanwhile oil continued its rally today as Russia-Ukraine talks stalled. Brent crude futures rose $1.14 a barrel, after rising nearly 9 percent on Thursday.

If fully carried out in advanced economies, the measures recommended by the IEA’s new 10-Point Plan to Cut Oil Use would lower oil demand by 2.7 million barrels a day within four months – equivalent to the oil demand of all the cars in China, according to the IEA.

The IEA’s 10-Point Plan focuses on how to use less oil getting people and goods from A to B, drawing on concrete measures that have already been put to use in a diverse range of countries and cities.

"This would significantly reduce potential strains at a time when a large amount of Russian supplies may no longer reach the market and the peak demand season of July and August is approaching. The measures would have an even greater effect if adopted in part or in full in emerging economies as well," the IEA noted.

The short-term actions proposed by the Paris-based grouping of 31 industrialized countries (Russia is not included) include lower speed limits, working from home, car-free days in cities, cheaper public transport and more carpooling.

“As a result of Russia’s appalling aggression against Ukraine, the world may well be facing its biggest oil supply shock in decades, with huge implications for our economies and societies,” said the IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol.

Most of the proposed actions in the 10-Point Plan would require changes in the behaviour of consumers, supported by government measures. "How and if these actions are implemented is subject to each country’s own circumstances – in terms of their energy markets, transport infrastructure, social and political dynamics and other aspects," the IEA noted.

Below are the ten key actions proposed by the IEA:

1.) Reduce speed limits on highways by at least 10 km/h

Impact: Saves around 290 thousand barrels of oil a day (kb/d) of oil use from cars, and an additional 140 kb/d from trucks

2.) Work from home up to three days a week where possible

Impact: One day a week saves around 170 kb/d; three days saves around 500 kb/d

3.) Car-free Sundays in cities

Impact: Every Sunday saves around 380 kb/d; one Sunday a month saves 95 kb/d

4.) Make the use of public transport cheaper and incentivise micromobility, walking and cycling

Impact: Saves around 330 kb/d

5.) Alternate private car access to roads in large cities

Impact: Saves around 210 kb/d

6.) Increase car sharing and adopt practices to reduce fuel use

Impact: Saves around 470 kb/d

7.) Promote efficient driving for freight trucks and delivery of goods

Impact: Saves around 320 kb/d

8.) Using high-speed and night trains instead of planes where possible

Impact: Saves around 40 kb/d

9.) Avoid business air travel where alternative options exist

Impact: Saves around 260 kb/d

10.) Reinforce the adoption of electric and more efficient vehicles

Impact: Saves around 100 kb/d

