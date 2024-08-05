Arab Finance: The Egyptian Ministry of Supply and Internal Trade has raised the selling price of domestic and imported wheat supplied to mills for making subsidized bread by around 20% to EGP 13,750 per ton as of August, Asharq Business reported, citing a government document.

However, this decision will not affect the price of subsidized bread in any way, a government official said, noting that it only aims to regulate the wheat system at mills and bakeries.

Moreover, the document showed that wheat mills also raised the price of wheat supplied to bakeries selling unsubsidized bread by 35% to EGP 16,000 from EGP 11,800 per ton.

It is worth noting that the price of subsidized bread loaf increased to EGP 0.20 as of June 1st.

