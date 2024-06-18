Copper prices edged up on Tuesday on bargain hunting after prices fell to their lowest in eight weeks, but gains were limited due to subdued demand outlook from China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) rose 0.1% to $9,675.50 per metric ton by 0724 GMT, while the most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) closed down 0.7% at 78,370 yuan ($10,801.16) a ton.

LME copper fell for three straight sessions to Monday, hitting its lowest level since April 18 at $9,587 in the previous session.

"The rebound from $9,600 coincided with the U.S. equity markets getting bid. Hence, there were some bargain hunters bidding up copper at the same time and we touched above $9,750 this morning," said a trader.

But gains were limited due to weaker-than-expected data from top metals consumer China, where May industrial output growth slowed to 5.6%, missing a forecast of 6%. The manufacturing sector accounts for a large portion of nonferrous metals demand.

Meanwhile, the premium to import copper into top consumer China remained below zero, reflecting weak physical demand.

Copper inventories in SHFE and LME warehouses, as well as bonded warehouses in Shanghai, have been climbing, indicating abundance supply.

LME aluminium declined 0.9% to $2,478.50 a ton, nickel edged down 0.9% at $17,310, zinc eased 0.1% to $2,812, lead increased 0.4% to $2,164.50, tin dipped 0.2% to $32,060.

SHFE aluminium eased 0.2% to 20,385 yuan a ton, zinc advanced 0.4% to 23,410 yuan, lead increased 1.5% to 18,895 yuan, tin fell 0.5% to 265,780 yuan while nickel fell 1.7% to 133,810 yuan.

($1 = 7.2557 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Rashmi Aich)