KUWAIT, Sept 30 (KUNA) - The Central Bank of Kuwait announced on Monday, issuance of bond and tawarruq worth KD 240 million (around USD 792 million ) The Central Bank said in a statement to KUNA the issuance is valid for three months at an income rate of 4.125 percent

