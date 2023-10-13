Sudhir Vora was in red-hot form as he won the overall medal prize a the Emirates Golf Club’s October OMA Medalford over the Majlis Course.

Eighty-two members enjoyed the course over either the morning or the afternoon shotgun. The morning shotgun carried many great scores.

Vora (from B Division) carded a net 65 (7 under par) which included a staggering five birdies and two eagles. The highlight of Vora’s round was his two eagles over the last four holes.

Vedant Pal took home the trophy for Best Gross with a round of 77, just beating Paul Byrne to the prize on a back nine countback. Vedant bagged 11 pars to produce his solid round of five over par.

The winner of A Division (HCP 0-10) went to Vivek Chand, going round in net 70, with a beating Ethan Alan to the victory on another countback. Four birdies and an eagle helped secure Chand the net 70.

Although he narrowly missed out on the A Division win, Ethan Alan produced a superb score. His card consisted of six birdies.

The birdie train was going strong for this month’s OMA Medalford players. Third place went to Anil Shivanna with a net 75. Anil bagged five birdies and one eagle.

The runner-up of the B Division (HCP 11-20) was Mohd Tukiran Bin Mawi with a sterling round of four under par (net 68). Eight birdies were made by Mohd in today’s round.

Third place went to Andrew Robinson. After the turn, Andrew produced an amazing 5 birdies.

The Winner of the C Division (HCP 21-28) went to Avtar Jalif. One-third of Avtar’s round was made up of birdies. That is some serious golf.

The winner of the Gents Stableford event was David Moody with 38 Points.

The winner of the Ladies Stableford Event was Victoria Johnson with 34 points. Victoria bagged seven birdies, four of which were on the front nine holes.

On Course Competitions:

Sponsored by Christie's International Real Estate Dubai

Nearest the Pin Hole # 4 – James Yeldham

Nearest the Pin Hole # 11 – Kalpen Gandhi

Sponsored by OMA Emirates

Nearest the Pin Hole # 7 – Ashok Sindhu

Nearest Pin Hole # 15 – Anil Shivanna

