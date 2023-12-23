RIYADH — In an impressive display, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic scored his first career hat-trick, leading Al Hilal to a resounding 7-0 win over Abha in the Roshn Saudi League. His 'perfect' hat-trick included goals with his left foot, right foot, and a header, showcasing his versatile skills.



The 28-year-old Serbian opened the scoring for league leaders Al Hilal 18 minutes into the game with a left-footed shot. He then added to his tally with a right-footed finish in the second half, making it 4-0, and rounded off his hat-trick with a well-placed header during injury time.



An elated Milinkovic-Savic shared: “This is my first hat-trick ever! It's an incredible feeling and, God willing, the first of many. Scoring three goals and contributing to such a significant victory makes this a perfect day.”



Al Hilal's comprehensive victory at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium on Thursday night also featured goals from Aleksandar Mitrovic, Salem Al Dawsari, Mohamed Kanno, and a spectacular angled free-kick by Ruben Neves.



The win further cements Al Hilal's position at the top of the table, now 13 points clear, although Al Nassr, in second place, has two games in hand. Al Hilal, still undefeated this season, looks forward to their final match before the Saudi League's February break, facing Al Fayha next Friday.



Reflecting on his team's performance, Milinkovic-Savic, a recent transfer from Lazio, said: “We focus on winning and maintaining clean sheets. With one more game before the break, we aim to end this part of the season on a high. Our attack-oriented play created numerous scoring opportunities today. Although some matches end with narrower margins, our coach encourages this style, and we strive to implement his vision.”



Al Hilal's manager, Jorge Jesus, expressed his pride in Milinkovic-Savic's achievement, stating, “We're thrilled with his first career hat-trick. Having a player of Milinkovic-Savic's caliber, who can adapt to various roles, whether as a forward or an advanced midfielder, is a dream for any coach. His intelligence, technical skill, and contribution to the team's collective efforts are commendable. His hat-trick is a well-deserved accomplishment.”

