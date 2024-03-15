JEDDAH — Ittihad, the reigning champions of the Saudi Professional Football League, has been dealt a significant setback with the injury of Brazilian midfielder Fabinho, sidelining him for approximately 10 weeks.



In a statement released on Thursday, Ittihad disclosed that the former Liverpool and Real Madrid player (aged 30) has suffered a muscle injury to the thigh "extending to a tendon within the muscle tissue and will require treatment for 10 weeks."



Ittihad has struggled with numerous injuries this season, with Fabinho previously having to play in central defense, impacting the team's performance. As a result, the club has failed to defend its league title, currently standing fourth, 25 points behind the leader, Al Hilal.



The team also made an early exit from the FIFA Club World Cup in Jeddah and has not seen an improvement under Argentine coach Marcelo Gallardo, who succeeded Portuguese Nuno Espirito Santo.



Ittihad was eliminated from the AFC Champions League in the quarter-finals after consecutive defeats to Al Hilal in the absence of their injured striker Karim Benzema. The rivals will face off again in the semi-finals of the King's Cup.

