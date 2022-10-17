RIYADH — Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Sunday the launch of an electronic service that enables holders of the Hayya fan card for the Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 to obtain a visa to enter the Kingdom free of charge.



The Hayya card holders can apply for visas through the Unified Visa Platform. The ministry said that the visa application can be submitted through the online platform https://visa.mofa.gov.sa.



It is noteworthy that the Council of Ministers on Tuesday approved that the state would bear the costs of e-services — related to the e-visas service platform at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs — for issuing an entry visa to Saudi Arabia for holders of Hayya cards.



Hayya card is a personalized document that is issued and required by every single person attending any of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 matches. The ministry earlier announced permitting Hayya Card holders to spend up to 60 days in the Kingdom during the World Cup season.

