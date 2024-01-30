DOHA — In the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 Round of 16, Saudi Arabia, the formidable leaders of Group E, are set to face Korea Republic this Tuesday in a match that holds significant promise for the Saudi team.



Saudi Arabia boasts an unbeaten record against Korea Republic in their AFC Asian Cup history, with one win and three draws from four encounters. The teams last met in the 2007 group stage, resulting in a 1-1 draw.



Saudi Arabia's resilience in the knockout stages is notable, having won both of their previous knockout matches against Korea Republic – a victory in the 1988 final via penalties and a triumphant semifinal in 2000.



Despite facing setbacks in their last two knockout games in the AFC Asian Cup, losing both by a narrow 1-0 margin, Saudi Arabia views these recent challenges as motivation.



The team is determined to reverse this trend and reclaim their status as formidable knockout stage competitors.



Saudi Arabia has demonstrated remarkable precision and teamwork, evident in their 88.1% pass accuracy during the group stage of Qatar 2023.



This statistic not only showcases their technical skill but also reflects their cohesive team play, a crucial factor in their strategy against Korea Republic.



Mancini, speaking about the team's preparation and strengths, emphasized: “Our team is in good form and improving steadily.



“We respect Korea Republic as a strong opponent, but we're focused on our strategy and strengths.



“Our players are united and ready for the challenge. We're optimistic about our chances and look forward to showcasing our skills in this crucial match.”

