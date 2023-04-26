RIYADH— Musalli Al-Muammar, chairman of the Board of Directors of Al-Nassr Club, tendered his resignation from the presidency of the club. He has submitted the resignation letter to the Ministry of Sports, Okaz/Saudi Gazette has learnt from well-informed sources.



The resignation of the Riyadh club’s chief was attributed to great pressures from the fans after suffering two defeats in a row by the club within a week. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr lost 0-2 to Al-Hilal of Riyadh in the Saudi Pro League match held on Tuesday, April 18. This enabled Al-Ittihad, the topper in the league, to extend its advantage to six points.



Al-Nassr was also knocked out of the King Cup of Champions after losing the semi-final game 1-0 at the hands of Al-Wehda on Monday.



It is expected that the resignation of Al-Muammar would be accepted within the coming two days and the current board of directors is to be dissolved. The club’s secretary general will most probably be assigned to run the club’s affairs for the coming period before setting a date for holding the general assembly and open the door for candidacy for the presidency of Al-Nassr before the end of the current season.



It is noteworthy that Al-Muammar, who headed earlier the Saudi Pro League, took charge of the presidency of the club on April 1, 2021, succeeding Safwan Al-Suwaiket.

