RIYADH — Al-Nassr football club's devoted fans breathed a sigh of relief as they witnessed the return of the Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo to group training.

Ronaldo had sustained a knee bruise during the Arab Club Champions Cup final against Al-Hilal, leading to his absence from practice and a league match against Al-Ittifaq.

However, his presence at the presentation ceremony for the club’s new signing marked his resumption of training.

The global icon participated in a regular training session at the Al-Awal Park stadium, including maneuvers with the team, which eased fans' worries. Ronaldo's injury had caused concern among supporters, who watched the team's training session after the cup presentation event. The reassurance of his active participation and readiness for the upcoming matches was heartening for the spectators who remained in the stands.

Ronaldo's return coincided with the announcement by Al-Nassr's Portuguese head coach, Luis Castro, promising competition for all titles and the potential for additional signings. Castro's assurance further bolstered the fans' spirits, who are eager to see their team excel in domestic and international competitions.

While Ronaldo made his comeback, the Senegalese winger Sadio Mane was excluded from the training session to ensure his recovery following recent matches against Al-Hilal and Al-Ittifaq. Mane performed individual fitness exercises during the session.

Castro addressed the fans before the training session at Al-Awal Park, expressing confidence in the team's readiness for the new season and hinting at upcoming acquisitions. He emphasized the team's commitment to pursuing championships and achieving its objectives.

The presentation ceremony for the Arab Clubs Champions lasted for 25 minutes at the Al-Awal Park stadium in Riyadh. The team's stars, including Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane, signed and threw footballs toward the excited fans as a gesture of appreciation.

